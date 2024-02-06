Missouri company fined for breaking rules after worker death

BELTON, Mo. -- A Missouri plumbing company has been fined more than $700,000 for workplace safety violations, including an employee's death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Arrow Plumbing LLC for the death of 33-year-old Donald "D.J." Meyer and for allegedly failing to take steps to prevent other employees from dying the same way, the Kansas City Star reported.

"I just could not believe it," said Theresa O'Hare, Meyer's mother. "Why couldn't this man (Arrow owner Ricky Smith) understand or learn his lesson from the death of my son?"

Meyer died in December after the walls of a 12-foot trench without proper shoring caved in on him as he was working on a sewer line in Belton.

Less than half of Arrow's fine was for the four serious and three willful violations of workplace-safety rules the safety agency said occurred on the Belton job site.