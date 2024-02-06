Missouri commission OKs 2 concentrated animal-feeding farms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- New farm-friendly members of Missouri's Clean Water Commission on Tuesday voted to allow two new concentrated animal-feeding operations in the state after years of pushback from opponents worried about possible pollution, smell and other issues.

Commission members voted 5-0 in favor of RNR Farms in McDonald County and 4-0 in favor of Trenton Farms in Grundy County. The votes will allow plans for the chicken and hog farms to move forward, although opponents still have options to appeal the decision.

Attorneys for opponents of the farms said they're still reviewing what happened at the hearing and said their clients have not decided on what to do next.

Tuesday's vote in favor of the farms comes after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' filled three seats on the board with appointees with ties to agriculture in a last-minute switch before a meeting originally scheduled for last week.

The meeting was rescheduled after Greitens announced the appointees, who include Mansfield farmer Stan Coday; Stotts City farmer John Kleiboeker; and Pat Thomas, who is chief of staff for Republican state Sen. Brian Munzlinger, a leader in agriculture policy.

Their appointments mean most of the members on the commission now have ties to agriculture. Other commission members include chairwoman Ashley McCarty, a cattle farmer from Kirksville, and lawyer John "Ben" Hurst, whose father is the president of the Missouri Farm Bureau.