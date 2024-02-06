All sections
NewsJanuary 26, 2017

Missouri colleges consider tuition hikes to cover shortfalls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers are anticipating tuition hikes in Missouri after recently announced budget cuts. Gov. Eric Greitens announced nearly $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges last week. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers are anticipating tuition hikes in Missouri after recently announced budget cuts.

Gov. Eric Greitens announced nearly $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges last week. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Republican Rep. Lyle Rowland of Cedarcreek said he sees little chance of providing more than static spending in the coming year. Rowland is chairman of the House committee that will take the first look at education spending for the coming year after Greitens submits his budget.

A state law caps tuition increases but allows schools to seek waivers. Democratic Rep. Kip Kendrick, a Columbia committee member whose district includes the University of Missouri, said he expects most, if not all, colleges and universities will do so this year.

State News
