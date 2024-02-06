Missouri coalition tackles state's rising prison population

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A multidisciplinary coalition of Missouri professionals has launched a data-driven prison reform initiative, aiming to curb rising imprisonment rates.

The coalition is implementing portions of the Justice Reinvestment Initiative in three of the state's counties to prioritize an investment in mental health treatment and other social services, according to the Columbia Missourian.

All three counties -- Boone, Butler and Buchanan -- will implement House Bill 1355, legislation signed into law June 1.

Missouri possesses one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States. Women are being put in prison faster than in any other state.

Anne Precythe, Missouri's Department of Corrections director, said of the fast rate of female incarceration in Missouri: "We want to be No. 1. But not for that."