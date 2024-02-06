Missouri clinics put halt on transgender care for minors

ST. LOUIS -- At least two Missouri health care centers have stopped prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to minors for the purpose of gender transition, citing a new state law one clinic says "creates unsustainable liability" for health care workers.

Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital on Monday announced it stopped providing those services, and a spokesperson said University of Missouri Health Care stopped treatments for minors Aug. 28.

The new Missouri law, which took effect Aug. 28, outlawed puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgery for minors. But there are exceptions for youth who were already taking those medications before the law kicked in, allowing them to continue receiving that health care.

Both Washington University and the University of Missouri said physicians there are referring current patients to other providers. Washington University will continue to provide education and mental health support for minors, as well as medical care for patients age 18 and older.

"We are disheartened to have to take this step," the statement read. "However, Missouri's newly enacted law regarding transgender care has created a new legal claim for patients who received these medications as minors. This legal claim creates unsustainable liability for health-care professionals and makes it untenable for us to continue to provide comprehensive transgender care for minor patients without subjecting the university and our providers to an unacceptable level of liability."

Meanwhile, a Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokeswoman said Tuesday that the organization is under investigation by the Republican attorney general.

In an email to The Associated Press, spokeswoman Anamarie Rebori Simmons said the organization does not provide gender-affirming care for minors and did not do so before the ban took effect.

"The Attorney General's office said for the first time in a filing on September 1 that our health care organization was the subject of an investigation, which was counter to information previously provided to us by said office," Rebori Simmons said. "As a provider of transgender care in Missouri since 2016, we are deeply concerned about the continued attacks on the trans community including minors and will take whatever action necessary to protect patient privacy and defend essential, lifesaving care."

Health care providers who violate the transgender health care law face having their medical licenses revoked. Beyond that, any provider who prescribes puberty blockers and hormones as a form of gender-affirming care for minors faces lawsuits from those patients for as long as 15 years after they turn 21.

If the patients win, physicians must pay at least $500,000 in punitive damages alone and as much as $1.5 million in total damages.

"Providers could be held liable for damages even if they did not do anything wrong or unreasonable," University of Missouri System spokesperson Christian Basi said.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill in June, calling hormones, puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgeries "harmful, irreversible treatments and procedures" for minors. He said the state "must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured."