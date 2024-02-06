All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 19, 2021

Missouri clashes with Justice over gun rules

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Missouri, in January. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules.
Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Missouri, in January. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules.Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

In response, Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law.

Missouri's new law would subject law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

The law also declares that any federal laws, executive orders or other federal regulations to track or take away firearms from law-abiding citizens will be considered void in Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republican lawmakers who helped pass the bill said they were motivated by the potential for new gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden. Biden so far has taken limited action on firearms aside from further regulating pistol-stabilizing braces and cracking down on "ghost guns," homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check. Republican Sen. Eric Burlison, who was among the Missouri lawmakers leading the push for the bill, cited the regulations on stabilizing braces as one example of federal rules he hopes to preempt.

Almost all federal gun laws are also enshrined in Missouri's state laws, meaning local police can continue to enforce those policies.

"There's very little circumstances, if any, where there's a difference between what's on the books on the federal level and what's illegal in Missouri," Burlison said. "As we stand here today, it does not have an impact on law enforcement."

One of the few differences between current state and federal gun laws deals with people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes, who under federal law cannot own guns. Missouri affiliates of the group Everytown for Gun Safety have raised concerns that because Missouri doesn't have a matching rule against misdemeanor-level domestic abusers owning firearms, the new law could prevent local law enforcement from keeping guns from violent partners.

Brian Boynton, an acting assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, also asked Missouri officials in his letter to clarify whether the law will prevent local police from asking federal agents to trace a firearm from a crime scene or testify in front of federal grand juries on gun crimes. Schmitt and Parson did not address Boynton's questions in their Thursday response. On a more abstract level, Boynton said the measure "threatens to immediately disrupt the working relationship between federal and state law enforcement officers."

Several states passed similar laws this year, including Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. Missouri's law went further than most in its possible punishments for officers who do enforce federal gun laws, including a possible fine of about $50,000 per violating officer. So far, the Justice Department has only sent a letter to Missouri raising concerns about its law. But Everytown for Gun Safety has been pushing the federal government to send a warning to at least one other state, Arkansas.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy