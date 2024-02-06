Missouri cites economy, eligibility checks for Medicaid drop

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri officials are citing an improved economy as one of several factors leading to close to 90,000 children being dropped from the state’s Medicaid health insurance program in the past year, although some lawmakers are still unsatisfied with the explanation.

Acting Social Services director Jennifer Tidball sought to explain why those children and 23,000 adults have lost coverage since July 2018 in a letter Monday to Republican state House Speaker Elijah Haahr.

In the letter, provided to The Associated Press by the Department of Social Services, Tidball in part attributed the drop to a decrease in unemployment in the state.

Tidball also cited improved efforts beginning in 2018 to purge Medicaid rolls of people who are not eligible, and she wrote about a third of people who lost coverage didn’t answer letters to renew their eligibility.

“DSS does not take lightly the caseload reductions seen since 2018,” Tidball wrote. “However the department feels confident in its administration of Medicaid eligibility.”

Tidball also noted the agency ramped up staffing through a contractor to answer calls about Medicaid issues, but “is not satisfied” with the contractor’s work. She said the department is working with the contractor to improve call wait times.