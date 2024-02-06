Missouri child welfare division head resigns after 3 months

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The director of a division overseeing child welfare services in Missouri has resigned without explanation after only three months on the job.

Former Missouri Rep. David Wood, a Republican from Versailles, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday he is no longer the director of the Division of Children's Services, which is part of the Department of Social Services.

He would not say why he left but said he signed a letter of resignation. A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said the office does not comment on personnel issues.