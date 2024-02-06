All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 30, 2020
Missouri child welfare division head resigns after 3 months
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The director of a division overseeing child welfare services in Missouri has resigned without explanation after only three months on the job. Former Missouri Rep. David Wood, a Republican from Versailles, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday he is no longer the director of the Division of Children's Services, which is part of the Department of Social Services...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The director of a division overseeing child welfare services in Missouri has resigned without explanation after only three months on the job.

Former Missouri Rep. David Wood, a Republican from Versailles, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday he is no longer the director of the Division of Children's Services, which is part of the Department of Social Services.

He would not say why he left but said he signed a letter of resignation. A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said the office does not comment on personnel issues.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Department of Social Services spokeswoman Rebecca Woelfel said Joanie Rogers is now serving as interim director.

The division oversees child abuse and neglect issues, child care licensing, adoption and foster care for children.

Wood became director in mid-June after resigning his House seat. He could not have sought reelection because of term limits.

At the time, he said he wanted to bring stability to a division that had five directors in seven years.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy