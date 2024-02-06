Missouri child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- For years, callers with out-of-state area codes couldn't connect with Missouri's toll-free hotline to report cases of potential child abuse and neglect, an issue advocates worried could discourage good Samaritans and mean some children might not get the help they need.

It took a phone call from Missouri's first lady to fix that.

After reading a complaint about the problem in a 2014 Office of Child Advocate report, first lady Sheena Greitens called the hotline with an out-of-state number to test it. A robotic voice told her, "The number you have dialed cannot be reached from your calling area." Then the call disconnected.

So she called the governor's office, and a staffer there contacted the Department of Social Services. Officials at the agency said they would fix it within days. When Greitens checked again in early June, she got through.

"We know that there's a lot of work to be done on the child-welfare system," Greitens said. "This is a step, but we think it was something that was easy to fix, and we thought it was important."