All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 17, 2023
Missouri Capitol library closed because of safety concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Capitol library is closed indefinitely because of safety concerns with the dome ceiling. Contractors were investigating an overhead crack in January, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported Wednesday. A structural analysis found enough problems to prompt an immediate evacuation...
Associated Press
Multiple cracks are visible Tuesday on the dome ceiling of the Capitol Library in Jefferson City, Missouri. Because of safety concerns for library staff and visitors, the room has been indefinitely closed.
Multiple cracks are visible Tuesday on the dome ceiling of the Capitol Library in Jefferson City, Missouri. Because of safety concerns for library staff and visitors, the room has been indefinitely closed.Julie Smith ~ The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Capitol library is closed indefinitely because of safety concerns with the dome ceiling.

Contractors were investigating an overhead crack in January, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported Wednesday. A structural analysis found enough problems to prompt an immediate evacuation.

Senate administrator Patrick Baker told the newspaper the cost and time needed to repair the dome is not known. He said the issue is expected for a building built more than 100 years ago.

Missouri state lawmakers last year set aside more than $321 million to pay for repairs throughout the Capitol, as well as $300 million for renovations recommended by a panel of elected officials and administrators tasked with maintaining the building.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Historical documents and books housed in the library — which include legislative records dating back to the 1800s — will be available online or by special request until the ceiling is fixed.

"We hope to reopen the library main area as soon as possible," library administrator Nathan Elwood wrote in an email to lawmakers and staff.

Multiple cracks are visible Tuesday on the dome ceiling of the Capitol Library in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Multiple cracks are visible Tuesday on the dome ceiling of the Capitol Library in Jefferson City, Missouri.Julie Smith ~ The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP
Multiple cracks are visible Tuesday on the dome ceiling of the Capitol Library in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Multiple cracks are visible Tuesday on the dome ceiling of the Capitol Library in Jefferson City, Missouri.Julie Smith ~ The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP
Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy