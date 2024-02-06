Missouri Capitol boosts security as lawmakers cite concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House approved new police powers for its security staff Tuesday, and extra law enforcement officers were called to help at the Capitol amid concerns recent violence at the U.S. Capitol could spread to statehouses nationwide.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., starting this weekend and leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20. That comes after a violent mob backing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week.

The Missouri Capitol had lots of additional law enforcement officers present Monday for Gov. Mike Parson's inauguration, as is typical for all inaugural events. Concrete barriers erected for the inaugural ceremony were removed Tuesday. But some Misssouri State Highway Patrol troopers and state park rangers remained at the statehouse to bolster the ranks of the Missouri Capitol Police.

An email from Senate administrator Patrick Baker to staff said Capitol Police had requested help "due to recent events occurring at various capitols throughout the country." Capitol Police said on Twitter security measures and staffing are regularly adjusted based on pending events and "information received from public and other sources."

Capitol Police are responsible for public safety at the Capitol and all state buildings in Jefferson City. The state budget includes $1.8 million for the Capitol Police, with the authority to hire up to 40 full-time staff.

Some House members suggested Capitol Police aren't well enough equipped to protect everyone in the building. They noted when the governor visits the House he is accompanied by a highway patrol security detail, and legislative security looks thinner at other times.