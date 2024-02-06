Missouri cannabis sales closing in on $100 million monthly

Missouri's Marijuana Legalization Initiative made sales of adult-use marijuana legal early in 2023 and, since then, revenues for recreational marijuana have soared from $71.7 million in February to $97 million in August, the last month for which the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has made data available.

Adult-use sales trajectory has followed a notably upward track, while medical marijuana sales have somewhat waned.

February: $102.9 million total (medical, $31.2 million; adult-use, $71.7 million);

March: $126.2 million total (medical, $32.7 million; adult use, $93.5 million);

April: $121.1 million total (medical, $30.1 million; adult use, $91 million);

May: $120.9 million total (medical, $28.3 million; adult use, $92.6 million);

June: $121.2 million total (medical, $26 million; adult use $95.2 million):

July: $123.2 million total (medical, $24.5 million; adult use $98.7 million);

August: $119 million total (medical, $22 million; adult use $97 million).

In December and January, only medical marijuana sales were permitted in Missouri, with sales of $40.7 million and $37 million, respectively.

History

Missouri voters made the Show Me State the nation's 21st to OK the sale of adult use, also known as recreational, marijuana.