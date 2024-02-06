All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 13, 2023

Missouri cannabis sales closing in on $100 million monthly

Missouri's Marijuana Legalization Initiative made sales of adult-use marijuana legal early in 2023 and, since then, revenues for recreational marijuana have soared from $71.7 million in February to $97 million in August, the last month for which the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has made data available...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Good Day Farm cannabis dispensary is seen Sept. 6 at 1336 Clover Drive in Jackson.
Good Day Farm cannabis dispensary is seen Sept. 6 at 1336 Clover Drive in Jackson.Jeff Long

Missouri's Marijuana Legalization Initiative made sales of adult-use marijuana legal early in 2023 and, since then, revenues for recreational marijuana have soared from $71.7 million in February to $97 million in August, the last month for which the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has made data available.

Adult-use sales trajectory has followed a notably upward track, while medical marijuana sales have somewhat waned.

  • February: $102.9 million total (medical, $31.2 million; adult-use, $71.7 million);
  • March: $126.2 million total (medical, $32.7 million; adult use, $93.5 million);
  • April: $121.1 million total (medical, $30.1 million; adult use, $91 million);
  • May: $120.9 million total (medical, $28.3 million; adult use, $92.6 million);
  • June: $121.2 million total (medical, $26 million; adult use $95.2 million):
  • July: $123.2 million total (medical, $24.5 million; adult use $98.7 million);
  • August: $119 million total (medical, $22 million; adult use $97 million).

In December and January, only medical marijuana sales were permitted in Missouri, with sales of $40.7 million and $37 million, respectively.

History

Missouri voters made the Show Me State the nation's 21st to OK the sale of adult use, also known as recreational, marijuana.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The statewide vote Nov. 8 to approve Amendment 3 was 53% to 47%. In Cape Girardeau County, the referendum failed on a 56% to 44% vote.

Amendment 3 additionally created a licensing program for who can legally sell or grow weed and launched a system to expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent weed charges.

Four years earlier, in November 2018, state voters approved access to medical marijuana, allowing patients with cancer, HIV, epilepsy and other conditions access to the drug.

Dispensaries

According to an updated Oct. 6 list from DHSS, more than 220 locations are currently listed as licensed marijuana dispensaries in the state.

Among the list are seven dispensaries in Cape Girardeau County.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy