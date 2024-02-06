JEFFERSON CITY — A longshot Missouri gubernatorial candidate with ties to the Ku Klux Klan will stay on the Republican ticket, a judge ruled Friday.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker denied a request by the Missouri GOP to kick Darrell McClanahan out of the August Republican primary.

McClanahan is running against Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, state Sen. Bill Eigel and others for the GOP nomination to replace Gov. Mike Parson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

McClanahan's lawyer, Dave Roland, said the ruling ensures that party leaders do not have "almost unlimited discretion to choose who's going to be allowed on a primary ballot."

"Their theory of the case arguably would have required courts to remove people from the ballot, maybe even the day before elections," Roland said.

McClanahan, who has described himself as "pro-white" but denies being racist or antisemitic, was among nearly 280 Republican candidates who officially filed to run for office in February, on what is known as filing day. Hundreds of candidates line up at the secretary of state's Jefferson City office on filing day in Missouri, the first opportunity to officially declare candidacy.