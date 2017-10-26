Missouri candidate Hawley supports tax cut, blasts McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley of Missouri on Wednesday said he supports the broad outlines of a Republican plan to overhaul the federal tax code but harshly criticized Democratic rival Sen. Claire McCaskill as an obstructionist to tax cuts.

Hawley told reporters during a conference call he supports doubling the standard deduction used by most Americans and expanding child tax credits. He slammed McCaskill as being "in the permanent posture of 'no'" on a tax overhaul he said is badly needed.

McCaskill repeatedly has said she supports tax cuts for the middle class and she's open to working with Republicans. She was among 45 Senate Democrats who in August sent a letter to Republican leaders and President Donald Trump saying they won't support any upcoming GOP effort to overhaul the tax system that delivers cuts to the top 1 percent or adds to the government's $20 trillion debt.

"This is why it just irks me that Sen. McCaskill, having promised for years on end that she will be a bipartisan senator and work across party lines, she's doing nothing of the sort," Hawley said.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 in states won by Trump and is considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents.

She's been targeted by Trump as he tries to build support for tax cuts, although details on a tax overhaul still are being worked out. McCaskill met with the president, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner last week to discuss tax proposals.