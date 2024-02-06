All sections
NewsApril 13, 2017

Missouri budgeters plan for reboot, expansion of Amber Alert

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House and Senate budgeters want to spend $100,000 on the state's Amber Alert system. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday locked in a House plan to replace and expand the alert system for missing children.

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House and Senate budgeters want to spend $100,000 on the state’s Amber Alert system.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday locked in a House plan to replace and expand the alert system for missing children.

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Dan Brown said the company providing the program went bankrupt, so the state needs to pay for another system.

Money budgeted for next fiscal year also would cover an expansion of the program.

Bills pending in the Legislature would call for another alert for people accused of killing or seriously injuring law-enforcement officers.

State News
