Missouri budget officials outline $50M cost of data breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Help for roughly 100,000 teachers whose Social Security numbers were made vulnerable in a massive state data breach could cost Missouri as much as $50 million, House budget officials told Democratic lawmakers Tuesday.

Budget officials, who said they got the information from Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration, told House Democrats in emails the estimate would cover the cost of credit monitoring and a call center to help affected teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch broke the news about the security flaw last week. The newspaper said it discovered the vulnerability in a web application allowing the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.

Parson, who has deflected his administration's responsibility for the breach and instead cast blame on the newspaper for identifying the issue and warning the education department about it, last week said the breach "may cost Missouri taxpayers as much as $50 million and divert workers and resources from other state agencies."

He declined to answer questions after slamming the Post-Dispatch in a live-streamed news conference last week. Despite previously telling reporters the administration would answer follow-up questions following the news conference, Parson's spokeswoman has declined to break down the $50 million cost estimate or provide any additional details about the breach.