Missouri budget leaders agree on higher K-12 school funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House and Senate budget leaders Monday said they've reached an agreement that would mean K-12 public schools receive a close to $99 million funding increase next fiscal year.

While House lawmakers included the hike in their earlier proposal, senators later passed a budget plan with only a roughly $48 million increase. Restoring the $99 million would mean lawmakers meet core K-12 funding goals outlined in state law.

House and Senate negotiators still need to sign on to the plan, and then it would need another round of approval from the full Legislature.

House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick on Monday said he and his Senate counterpart, Appropriations Committee chairman Dan Brown, compromised on an increase for school transportation funding, settling on another $10 million for busing instead of the Senate's proposal for $25 million more.