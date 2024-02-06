Missouri budget director: Economy 'turned off like a faucet'

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday agreed to try to spare colleges and universities from budget cuts despite plummeting revenue the state budget director says are unlike anything he's ever seen.

Budget director Dan Haug on Thursday announced net revenue collections dropped more than 54% in April this year compared to April 2019, largely because Tax Day was delayed until July. Overall state revenue decreased more than 6% so far this year compared to the same time last year.

"This is unlike anything I have ever seen," Haug said. "I couldn't even imagine revenues dropping as much as they did. To see the economy turned off like a faucet is incredible."

State lawmakers earlier this year agreed to cut $700 million from Gov. Mike Parson's original budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, which was based on rosier revenue projections before the coronavirus pandemic.

House lawmakers had planned on cutting state funding for public higher education by 10% next year in an attempt to balance the budget.

But House and Senate negotiators Thursday scraped together more than $13 million to keep funding for community colleges stable. Lawmakers also agreed to pad the budget with federal dollars so four-year schools will get stable funding if Congress sends the state more financial aid.