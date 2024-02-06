Missouri boy with disability finds prized Mustang torched

"It occupies his mind day and night," Brett said.

Nino has Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, a rare condition characterized by neurological and behavioral problems and the overproduction of uric acid. He is confined to an orange-and-black wheelchair he calls Mach II, but considers the car his prized possession.

"When I get home from work, he asks me if we need to go to the store. He asks, 'Can we take the Mustang?'" Brett said.

The couple initially had planned to wait to tell Nino about the destroyed car, but the boy began questioning his parents as to why the Mustang was covered by a tarp.

"We told him that sometimes bad people do bad things," Brett said. "And that we are going to put it in the shop and get it back new and improved."

Springfield fire marshal Ben Basham said it'll be difficult to prosecute someone without more information. Fire department spokeswoman Cara Erwin said the fire was set intentionally, and the case will be suspended unless there is more information.

"I just want whoever did this caught," Tonia said.