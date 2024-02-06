Missouri border mail issue resolved

ST. LOUIS -- A quirk in the mail delivery system forcing some rural Missouri residents living along the Iowa and Arkansas borders to have mailing addresses in neighboring states has been fixed, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Tuesday.

The idiosyncrasy affected just a few people but created problems and red tape when they voted, paid taxes and even when they died.

McCaskill learned about the oddity last year and began inquiries to the U.S. Postal Service. In a letter to McCaskill on Monday, Postmaster General Megan Brennan wrote the issue has been resolved and those who previously suffered from border confusion can now use Missouri as their state designation.

Brennan said the conversion has actually been in place for several months without any reported problems.

McCaskill, in a statement, said she was glad "we've made progress in fixing this bizarre and inconvenient quirk once and for all."