Missouri boat-railing bill among those vetoed by Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday vetoed a bill he said would allow children to ride on the bows of boats without railings, and he signed legislation to protect people from being prosecuted for some crimes if they call an ambulance to help someone who is overdosing on drugs.

The Republican vetoed five pieces of legislation out of about 80 that were passed by the GOP-led Legislature during lawmakers' annual session that ended in May. Greitens is letting a bill that repeals St. Louis' new $10-an-hour minimum wage become law Aug. 28 without his signature.

Current law states motorboat drivers are responsible for making sure people don't ride on bows, gunwales and the tops of seats without proper railings. The bill Greitens vetoed would have made an exception for boats originally made without those railings and for boats with outboard jet motors.

"To paint a picture, this bill would allow two children to ride on an open bow of a speedboat traveling in excess of 40 mph on any body of water, including the Lake of the Ozarks," Greitens wrote in a letter to lawmakers explaining his veto.

He also signed legislation that will protect people from being prosecuted for some drug-related crimes, for violating a restraining order, or for violating probation or parole terms if they call an ambulance to help someone who is overdosing.

The measure will give the state health department director the ability to issue a statewide "standing order" for medication used to reverse the effects of drug overdoses. Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, said that will allow Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams to give pharmacists statewide the ability to provide the medication.