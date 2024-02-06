Missouri boarding school under investigation will shut down

A Christian boarding school in Missouri that's been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month because of financial hardship.

Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits from former students. It will stop providing service effective Jan. 20, according to a statement from the school for boys.

Attendance at Agape plummeted after abuse allegations surfaced. Agape had 132 students 13 months ago, its lawyer, John Schultz said. It now has 12.

The school's focus now is "on getting the boys who remain in the program safely transitioned to their parents or to foster care, other group homes or residential programs," its former director, Bryan Clemensen, said in a statement.

Clemensen said the decision to close "is voluntary and solely due to the lack of financial resources to continue caring for the boys."

Agape's trouble began in 2020 when former students came forward with abuse allegations. One former student said he was raped at Agape and called "seizure boy" because of his epilepsy. Others said they suffered permanent injuries from being disciplined or forced to work long hours of manual labor.