A rural Missouri boarding school at the center of abuse allegations has closed its doors, and a state agency is trying to determine whether it adequately responded to previous concerns about the facility in calls to an abuse hotline.

The closure of ABM Ministries’ Lighthouse Christian Academy in Piedmont follows criminal charges filed earlier this month against owners Larry Musgrave Jr., 57, his 64-year-old wife, Carmen Musgrave, and a teacher, Caleb Sandoval, 22. The Musgraves were charged with first-degree kidnapping for allegedly locking a student in a room. Sandoval was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, accused of injuring a 15-year-old boy while boxing.

The Musgraves and Sandoval all face court hearings next month. Phone messages were left Wednesday with their attorneys.

“As of March 6th @ 5:00pm, 2024 ABM is officially closed. All staff have also been dismissed,” ABM wrote in a letter to the Missouri Department of Social Services. Agency spokeswoman Baylee Watts provided a copy of the letter to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Watts said in an email that the Department of Social Services is looking at “the handling of the complaints to the Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline.” She didn’t elaborate or offer a timetable for the internal inquiry. Former ABM students have said they’ve been raising concerns for years, to no avail.

ABM Ministries operated the private Christian boarding school for boys in Wayne County, about 76 miles west of Cape Girardeau. Its website claimed success in helping boys who were troubled, learning-impaired or dealing with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or other disorders. The website is now shut down.

Sheriff Dean Finch began investigating several months ago after a former student living in Alabama contacted him. The Musgraves are accused of keeping that student locked in a small room against her will nearly two decades ago, at a time when the school served both girls and boys.