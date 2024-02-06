Missouri bingo fans hope vote helps reverse decline in games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri bingo fans are hoping a change in regulations will reverse a steady decline in the number of games offered across the state.

Voters earlier this month approved an amendment to the state constitution reducing the time people must belong to an organization before they can help run the games from two years to six months.

The vote also removes a prohibition on advertising bingo games. A U.S. District Court ruled in 1998 that provision was unconstitutional, but the language was never removed.

The vote may have seemed like a minor issue to many voters, but for bingo players and charitable organizations it was a "big, big plus," said Tom Murphy, president of the Association of Charitable Games of Missouri.

"A lot of organizations have young members who are excited to help when they join," Murphy said. "When they have to wait for two years, they go on to something else. If you can put them to work right away, people will be more active."

The number of licensed bingo halls in Missouri has been dwindling for years, from 435 in 2006 to 227 in 2018, according to the Missouri Gaming Commission. Taxes to the state on products bingo organizations buy -- such as game balls and score sheets -- dropped from $2.5 million in fiscal year 2006 to $1.4 million in fiscal year 2018.