Missouri bills would ease licensing for out-of-state workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers this session are trying to make it easier for military spouses and out-of-state doctors, teachers, pharmacists and other licensed professionals to get jobs in the state.

Legislation approved by the Missouri state House this past week would allow those professionals to work in the state without going through the state's licensing process. One bill would make the exception only for military spouses, who might move frequently. That bill wouldn't allow military spouses to transfer teaching licenses to Missouri.

"It will allow military spouses the ability to start on day one, when they get here if they choose to, without jumping through a bunch of unnecessary hoops," Republican bill sponsor Rep. Steve Lynch told colleagues during a Tuesday debate.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called for license reciprocity for military spouses during his January State of the State address to the Republican-led Legislature. He told House and Senate sponsors of the measure he's counting on them to send legislation to his desk "very soon."

Another bill would apply what's called license reciprocity to all out-of-state professionals. Sponsor Rep. Derek Grier, a Chesterfield Republican, said doing so could expand the state's workforce.