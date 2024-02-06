All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 12, 2018

Missouri bill would mark official day for sliced bread

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri lawmakers are considering whether to mark an official day to celebrate sliced bread. A bill pending in the state House would designate July 7 as Missouri Sliced Bread Day. Supporters say the bill is needed to promote tourism in the northern Missouri city of Chillicothe, where the first commercially sliced bread was sold July 7, 1928. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri lawmakers are considering whether to mark an official day to celebrate sliced bread.

A bill pending in the state House would designate July 7 as Missouri Sliced Bread Day. Supporters say the bill is needed to promote tourism in the northern Missouri city of Chillicothe, where the first commercially sliced bread was sold July 7, 1928.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The city of roughly 9,500 people touts its carb-filled history and holds a Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival every year as part of celebrations.

The bill is up for a final vote in the House, which could come in the next week. If approved by House members, the measure still would need to pass the Senate.

Sliced Bread Day bill is HB 1349.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy