Missouri bill would end St. Louis police residency rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- St. Louis police, firefighters and other first responders no longer would have to live in that city under a bill headed to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

Senators on Wednesday voted 25-5 to pass the measure, which would end a decades-long requirement police live in St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and local police said opening up hiring to nonresidents will expand the pool of potential applicants and boost recruiting for the understaffed agency.

St. Louis Police Officers' Association president Jay Schroeder in a statement said the bill will "stem the tide of departures and will be an essential tool to recruit new officers to address the chronic understaffing" at the agency.

The measure is one of several called for by the Republican governor during a special session aimed at curbing a recent surge in violent crime in the state's cities.

Critics -- including the state NAACP conference, state lawmakers and other elected officials from St. Louis -- slammed the police residency bill as taking away control from city voters, who will weigh in on the rule Nov. 3.

If Parson enacts the state bill, it will render the Nov. 3 local vote moot.

The bill gained traction in Missouri as protesters outraged by George Floyd's death in Minnesota police custody have renewed calls for a community policing model, where officers are encouraged get to know their precincts and focus on de-escalation.

St. Louis lawmakers argued hiring police who are not from the city or don't currently live there could exacerbate divides between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

State senators also spent hours Wednesday debating a proposal by Sen. Bob Onder to give the state attorney general the ability to prosecute homicides in St. Louis.