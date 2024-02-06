All sections
April 13, 2017

Missouri bill would cap fees for contracted state lawyers

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House is advancing a proposal to limit fees collected by private lawyers who are contracted by the attorney general's office.

The House gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote Tuesday.

The proposal would create tiered caps ranging from 15 percent for recoveries of less than $10 million to 2 percent for more than $20 million. Private lawyers couldn't get more than $10 million in fees from judgments and settlements.

Republican sponsor Rep. Robert Cornejo said private lawyers can get windfalls from working state cases. He said higher contingency fees for lawyers mean less money for the state.

But Republican Rep. Jay Barnes says qualified private lawyers sometimes are needed for challenging cases. He argued limiting fees could discourage top lawyers from contracting with the attorney general.

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

