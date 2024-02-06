Missouri bill would cap fees for contracted state lawyers

The proposal would create tiered caps ranging from 15 percent for recoveries of less than $10 million to 2 percent for more than $20 million. Private lawyers couldn't get more than $10 million in fees from judgments and settlements.

Republican sponsor Rep. Robert Cornejo said private lawyers can get windfalls from working state cases. He said higher contingency fees for lawyers mean less money for the state.

But Republican Rep. Jay Barnes says qualified private lawyers sometimes are needed for challenging cases. He argued limiting fees could discourage top lawyers from contracting with the attorney general.