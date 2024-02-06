Missouri bill would bar discrimination for not vaccinating

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A panel of Missouri lawmakers Monday considered enacting a ban on discrimination against unvaccinated children, an effort coming as other states look to increase immunization amid disease outbreaks.

Parents testified to lawmakers their unimmunized children were turned away from daycares and doctors. Republican Rep. Lynn Morris, a pharmacist from southwest Missouri, said parents are being pressured to vaccinate their children.

"Parents are getting bullied," Morris said. "They're getting bullied by county health departments. They're getting bullied by schools. They're getting bullied by their doctors. They're being intimidated, and I just don't think that's right."

The Republican's bill would ban discrimination against unimmunized children in doctors' offices, daycares, public schools and colleges if families have legal exemptions. Missouri grants exemptions for religious and medical reasons.

The hearing came just days after a judge temporarily blocked a suburban New York county's emergency order banning children from public places unless they've been vaccinated against measles.

Lawmakers from other states also are looking to ramp up vaccinations in response to outbreaks of diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

Washington lawmakers in March passed a measure to strip exemptions for measles vaccinations after an outbreak sickened dozens. There's a push to end non-medical exemptions for vaccines in Maine, where there were 95 cases of whooping cough through February.