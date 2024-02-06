Missouri bill would ban drone use near state prisons

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are expected to consider legislation to restrict the use of drones near state prisons after recent sightings sparked concern among corrections officials weapons or drugs were being dropped inside the grounds.

Republican Rep. Mike Henderson introduced a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to knowingly fly a drone within 300 vertical feet and near the farthest perimeter of prisons, the St. Joseph News-Press reported. The legislation would also add felony charges for attempting to drop contraband into state prison grounds.

The Missouri Department of Corrections has reported 11 drone sightings near state prisons since 2016, but there have been no confirmed cases of dropped contraband, according to agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.

"We haven't made any direct or confirmed connections between unmanned aircraft and contraband, but it's certainly possible that contraband has been brought in by unmanned aircraft that weren't spotted," Pojmann said. "Drugs have been found inside balls used for athletic activity, for example, or have appeared on the ground with no clear point of origin."