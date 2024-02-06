All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 11, 2019

Missouri bill would ban drone use near state prisons

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are expected to consider legislation to restrict the use of drones near state prisons after recent sightings sparked concern among corrections officials weapons or drugs were being dropped inside the grounds. Republican Rep. ...

Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are expected to consider legislation to restrict the use of drones near state prisons after recent sightings sparked concern among corrections officials weapons or drugs were being dropped inside the grounds.

Republican Rep. Mike Henderson introduced a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to knowingly fly a drone within 300 vertical feet and near the farthest perimeter of prisons, the St. Joseph News-Press reported. The legislation would also add felony charges for attempting to drop contraband into state prison grounds.

The Missouri Department of Corrections has reported 11 drone sightings near state prisons since 2016, but there have been no confirmed cases of dropped contraband, according to agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.

"We haven't made any direct or confirmed connections between unmanned aircraft and contraband, but it's certainly possible that contraband has been brought in by unmanned aircraft that weren't spotted," Pojmann said. "Drugs have been found inside balls used for athletic activity, for example, or have appeared on the ground with no clear point of origin."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Henderson said the proposed legislation includes exemptions so law enforcement can fly drones over the facilities, should there be a riot or other situations.

Legislators will consider the bill in the coming weeks. If passed, Missouri would be among about a dozen states to regulate drones near state prisons, mirroring federal laws passed last year by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"As technology keeps changing, sometimes we just have to update the law, and that's all we're really doing here is trying to update the law in a commonsense way to make sure we keep the people in the correctional facilities safe, both the officers and the offenders," Henderson said.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy