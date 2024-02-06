Missouri bill to expand crime victim confidentiality passes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to expand an address confidentiality program to cover all crime victims who fear for their safety.

Senators voted 32-0 Friday to give the bill final approval. The state program now allows victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and rape to route mail through a state-run post office box. Participants also can use a substitute address in court proceedings or for other public records.