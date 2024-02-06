All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 12, 2018

Missouri bill to expand crime victim confidentiality passes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to expand an address confidentiality program to cover all crime victims who fear for their safety. Senators voted 32-0 Friday to give the bill final approval. The state program now allows victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and rape to route mail through a state-run post office box. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to expand an address confidentiality program to cover all crime victims who fear for their safety.

Senators voted 32-0 Friday to give the bill final approval. The state program now allows victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and rape to route mail through a state-run post office box. Participants also can use a substitute address in court proceedings or for other public records.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The idea is to hide their addresses from their abusers.

The measure passed by the Legislature would make the program available to any crime victim who fears for his or her safety. It also would prevent court records from listing a childï¿½s address if one of his or her parents is participating in the confidentiality program.

Confidentiality bill is HB 1461

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy