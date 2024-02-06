Missouri bill targets fentanyl, date-rape drug possession

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Possessing and dealing the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl and certain date-rape drugs would be a felony under a bill Missouri House members advanced on Wednesday.

The measure would make it a first- or second-degree felony to possess or traffic fentanyl -- which can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin -- and derivatives such as the even more powerful carfentanil. Penalties range from three years to life in prison, depending on the amount of the drug.

More than 950 people died of opioid overdoses in 2017 in Missouri, according to data from Missouri[[OpenSingle]]s Department of Health and Senior Services.

[[""]]The opioid epidemic has been something that has plagued every town (and) every city across this state and across our nation,[[""]] bill sponsor Rep. Nick Schroer told colleagues on the House floor Wednesday. [[""]]We[[OpenSingle]]re finding ways to combat the opioid epidemic and the very powerful drug of fentanyl.[[""]]

The O[[OpenSingle]]Fallon Republican said the legislation would not apply to people with prescriptions for fentanyl.