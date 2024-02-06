Missouri bill pushes expungement for trafficking victims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri bill would allow sex-trafficking victims who have pleaded guilty or been convicted of prostitution to apply to have the conviction removed from their record.

The bill was heard Monday by the Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee, the Columbia Missourian reported.

The proposal would allow people with a prostitution conviction to apply to have their records be expunged. The court would expunge their record if it finds the person was acting "under the influence of an agent," such as in the case of sex trafficking.

Republican Sen. Ed Emery of Lamar asked how a court would be able to distinguish whether the applicant had been trafficked.

"If you have ever been involved in prostitution, be it forcefully or not forcefully, those individuals will have the opportunity to (apply to) have their records be expunged," said Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis, who sponsored the bill.