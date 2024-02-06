Missouri bill could end some political sign bans

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri residents may see political signs in areas where they previously were restricted under new legislation.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported lawmakers passed a bill last week to prohibit homeowners' associations from banning political signs in some suburban subdivisions. The measure bars deed restrictions, covenants or other binding agreements not allowing political signs to be displayed.
The change could come in time for the Nov. 6 general election if signed by Gov. Eric Greitens.
Republican Rep. Kurt Bahr sponsored the legislation, saying subdivision bans violate free speech rights. The legislation could still allow for homeowners' associations to adopt "reasonable rules" regarding how signs are displayed, or ban signs from common areas.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
