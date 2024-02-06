This is the 18th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

At the 1944 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Harry Truman — the Show Me State's only occupant of the White House to-date — emerged as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's surprise choice for vice president.

"I think (FDR) knew he was not well (and) was obviously aware he was in serious (health) trouble," historian Nickell said.

"I think if Roosevelt had lived much longer, he was going to publicly resign," Nickell said, adding FDR, who wore heavy braces on his legs after being paralyzed by polio myelitis in 1921, was having migraine headaches and could not shake a head cold.

"Roosevelt dropped (Vice President) Henry Wallace from the '44 ticket because he was too far left and was as close to a socialist as America had ever had so close to the White House," Nickell said.

Roosevelt died in April 1945 in Warm Springs, Georgia, of a cerebral hemorrhage, making Truman president.

Truman different

Nickell recommends a book by 1960 Southeast graduate Alonzo L. Hamby to anyone who wants to understand the nation's 33rd president.

Hamby's 1995 book, "Man of the People: A Life of Harry S. Truman," depicts the nation's former chief executive as a complex historical figure.

Hamby presents Truman, who died the day after Christmas in 1972, as a president who ushered in the nuclear age through his decision to drop two atomic bombs on Japan to end World War II, who valued personal integrity and yet was a machine politician created by Kansas City political boss Tom Pendergast.

"Truman, unlike the men who preceded and followed him — FDR and Eisenhower — was not well-traveled, had not attended college, had never played sports and had gone bankrupt in the haberdashery business," Nickell said.

"Truman did not have a lot of education, just like a lot of Americans in the 1930s and 1940s didn't," he said, adding, "but he read a lot and people saw (him) as an ordinary guy."