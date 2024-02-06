This is the 13th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America’s 24th state in 1821.

Like its predecessor the dodo bird, the passenger pigeon is now extinct, with the last known sighting in the wild of the red-eyed fowl believed to have been in New Haven, Missouri, 157 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau.

According to Otto Widmann’s book, “Birds of Missouri: A Preliminary Catalogue,” A.F. Eimbeck documented seeing the bird Sept. 26, 1902, in that small Franklin County city.

Staggering numbers

“No one at the founding of America would have ever believed (passenger pigeons) could become extinct, because there were so many of them,” said historian Nickell, citing one ornithologist’s suggestion as many as 5 billion of the creatures were in North America in the 1700s.

The bird, which bore a physical resemblance to the now-numerous mourning dove, received the appellation “passenger” because of its migratory habits.

“They would go north or south, they would use the flyway up and down the Mississippi (River),” said Nickell, adding, “when they did that, they would block out the sun.”

Ornithologists estimate as many as 40% of all the birds in flight in the year 1607 — the time of the founding of the first permanent English settlement at Jamestown, Virginia — were passenger pigeons.

“They were gentle, graceful in flight, communal, and when one got hurt, others would flock around the injured bird,” said Nickell, suggesting the propensity of the passenger pigeon to gather in tight flocks is key to understanding their eventual extinction.

“When they moved, it was like seeing a black cloud passing over your head, and because of their sheer numbers, could be heard miles away,” said the venerable historian, who noted very few passenger pigeons ever made it over the Rocky Mountains.

Hunting and habitat loss

“It’s the tragic story of what happens when the interest of humankind clash with the interests of nature,” Nickell said.