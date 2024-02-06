Missouri bicentennial: State played central role in Prohibition

This is the 23rd in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

Prohibition, a 12-year social experiment authorized by the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, banned the manufacture, sale and transportation of "intoxicating liquors" in the United States from 1919 to 1933.

The archives of the Southeast Missourian show numerous stories culled from the period.

One such article is dated Jan. 17, 1920.

"Beer, valued at about $10,000, was destroyed yesterday by the Cape Brewery and Ice Company (with) the beverage being poured into the sewers from 1,000 barrels. The management is planning to enlarge the ice plant and go into the retail ice business on March 1."

Another article was published June 6, 1919, five months after full ratification.

"Last night at midnight, the doors of the Hoffman and Lail Saloon (in Jackson) closed and this famous thirst emporium is no more after having been in existence about half a century."

On May 12, 1924, the following story appeared with a dateline from the Cape Girardeau County seat.

"Circuit Court (in Jackson) orders sheriff to destroy moonshine, mountain dew, bug juice, white mule, home brew, busthead, squirrel whiskey and snakebite that had accumulated to be used as evidence in liquor cases."

The Star Bar, the light-colored building at the left edge of the photograph, was considered one of the "wettest" saloons in Cape Girardeau prior to the advent of Prohibition in the United States. This photo was taken near Sprigg Street, looking east along Good Hope Street. Southeast Missourian archive ~ Photo courtesy of Tom Hopen

Show Me State

Missouri played a central role in Prohibition, which resulted from a decadeslong push by temperance movements traced back to the nation's founding — including the Women's Christian Temperance Union.

Carry A. Nation (1846-1911), a Kentucky native whose name is synonymous with anti-alcohol efforts, traversed into Missouri often.

The activist was arrested 32 times for her assaults on taverns, saloons and barrooms. In 1901, in Kansas City, Missouri, Nation used a hatchet to destroy liquor bottles at various bars along the city's 12th Street.

"(Nation) was the face of temperance and she was probably the wrong person to be its symbol," said historian Nickell. "She was quite manic about it and an extremist when it came to the use of alcohol."

St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch "not only survived but thrived" during Prohibition, Nickell said.