Missouri bicentennial: St. Louis Browns come to Cape in WWII

This is the 12th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

On Thursday, another major league baseball regular season begins as the St. Louis Cardinals play at Cincinnati to kick off their 2021 campaign.

Once upon a time, eight decades ago, there were two St. Louis teams: the Redbirds and the often-forgotten Browns, the latter of which are now the Baltimore Orioles.

The Browns, who played 52 seasons in the Gateway City, leaving Missouri after the 1953 season, never enjoyed the success of their crosstown rival Cardinals.

A single magical season

There was one year when the Browns were exceptional.

It was 1944, the one and only year the team went to the World Series.

The Browns started that special '44 season by holding spring training in Cape Girardeau.

The Browns went 89-65, won the American League pennant, and lost in the Series -- as fate would have it -- to the champs of the National League, the Cardinals, in six games.

All of those Fall Classic contests were played in St. Louis' Sportsman's Park.

Wartime adjustments

In the battle between Allied and Axis powers in World War, America began limiting the consumption of various goods.

Nylon, silk, sugar and shoes, for example, were all rationed.

For the common good and to help the war effort, ration cards were utilized to limit purchases.

Also subjected to strict limits were the following: coal, fuel oil, tires, automobiles and gasoline.

Everybody tightened their belts and sacrificed in a common effort to defeat Germany, Italy and Japan -- even major league baseball.

"Transportation limits in WWII required MLB to hold spring training near to home," said historian Nickell.

"Florida was out, Arizona was out," he added, noting St. Louis' two teams chose cities relatively close by: the Cardinals went to Cairo, Illinois and the Browns selected Cape Girardeau for spring training from 1943 to 1945.

Enthusiasm

It is true Cape Girardeau has long had the amateur Capahas, who took the field for the first time in 1894, still the oldest team of its type still in existence in the United States.

Hosting a major league team, though, was quite a different experience.

A crowd of more than 1,500 people welcomed St. Louis Browns manager Luke Sewell and others from the Browns organization and their farm team Toledo Mud Hens at the Frisco railway station in Cape Girardeau, March 11, 1945. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file

"The Browns team being in Cape was a transitional event in the history of the city," Nickell said.