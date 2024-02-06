Missouri Bicentennial Quilt on display at Cape River Heritage Museum

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be on display starting today at the Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.

The quilt commemorates Missouri's 200th anniversary of becoming a state. The Heritage Museum will unveil the quilt at 5 p.m. Friday with a wine and cheese reception.

This the fourth and final stop of the quilt's tour of Missouri. It will be on display at the museum until May 26.

Missouri quilters from around the state sewed a different block into the quilt for each Missouri county. There are 121 blocks in total, each unique.

"Every time I look I see something different," Charlotte Slinkard said.