This is the fourth of a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America’s 24th state in 1821.

Frank Nickell calls the 1838 extermination order directed at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), issued by then-Gov. Lilburn Boggs, “one of the saddest stories in American political history.”

The order, officially Executive Order 44, was issued Oct. 27, 1838, after the Battle of Crooked River, a clash between a unit of the Missouri State Militia and Mormons in Ray County, Missouri.

Boggs, who served just a single term as Show Me State governor, called for the LDS to be driven from the state by what the order called “open and avowed defiance of the laws, and of having made war upon the people of this State (and) the Mormons must be treated as enemies, and must be exterminated or driven from the State if necessary for the public peace — their outrages are beyond all description.”

Nickell’s analysis of this dark period of political intolerance is summed up in a single word: jealousy.

“(Mormons) were known to be extremely passionate, dedicated, hard-working, were savers, were very successful in raising crops and they had isolated themselves,” Nickell said.

“Missouri in the 1830s was still a rough state and the Mormon life philosophy was in conflict with the frontier mentality,” he added.

Backstory

The State Historical Society of Missouri recounts the following:

“Members of the (LDS) arrived in Jackson County in the early 1830s led by a vision of their leader, Joseph Smith, who described it as the ‘New Zion.’ By 1833, about 1,200 Mormons had settled in Jackson County, roughly one-third of the county’s population. The Mormons sent missionaries into present-day Kansas to convert the indigenous tribes. (The LDS) also opposed slavery. Non-Mormon settlers feared the growing number of Mormon families and that its leadership would dominate politics, business and religion in the Kansas City area and tensions grew between both groups. Violence broke out when an anti-Mormon mob destroyed the Mormon printing office and threw its press into the Missouri River. The mob attacked homes and shops and tarred and feathered two prominent (LDS) leaders. Continued threats forced the Mormons to agree to abandon the county by 1834 and eventually settled in newly created Caldwell County. The number of Mormons grew there and further attacks evolved into the 1838 ‘Mormon War.’”

Boggs’ order

Gov. Boggs served from 1837 to 1840, and was not a disinterested observer. Boggs, who was 41 years old at the time of his infamous 1838 order, had a home in Jackson County and was himself part of the anti-Mormon resistance. When LDS leader Smith and other Mormon leaders were captured by the Missouri Militia, Boggs ordered their executions.