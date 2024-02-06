Missouri Bicentennial: Military tensions led to riot in 1917

Frank Nickell argues a theory about history that may help to explain a period of labor strife in Southeast Missouri that many either have forgotten about or never knew.

"The ten years from 1914 to 1923 perhaps represents the most significant decade in modern history," said the venerable historian, a teacher for more than 40 years at SEMO. "I don't think you can find any other 10-year period in which as much drama, as many firsts, as many revolutions or as many changes took place."

Nickell ticks off a list of examples.

"Women got the right to vote; the period of powerful U.S. presidencies emerged and remained; the Panama Canal opened; Prohibition -- a national effort to stop the production and sale of liquor -- was launched; the first World War started and ended; Japan left its isolation behind and became a world power; an influenza epidemic killed roughly the same number of people as COVID has now," Nickell said. "We saw communism and fascism come to the fore; witnessed the issuance of the Balfour Declaration promising a national home for Jews in Palestine; Admiral Perry went to the North Pole and Readers Digest and Time magazine came into existence."

Innovations also occurred, reminded Nickell -- Scotch tape was invented during the period as was an aid for indigestion, as a St. Louis pharmacist came up with an over-the-counter item -- Tums.

One of the more striking factoids from the 1914-1923 time frame is what happened to inflation.

"In 1914, four German marks equaled one U.S. dollar. By 1923, it took 4.2 trillion marks to do the same thing," Nickell said, adding the massive economic destabilization was brought on in large measure by the punishing demands of the Treaty of Versailles, which ended the First World War and probably was the seedbed for Adolf Hitler's rise less than 20 years later.

Groundwork

"The hottest lead mining region of the world in the early 20th century was in St. Francois County -- Bonne Terre, Flat River, Desloge, Elvins, Esther, Leadwood and Rivermines," Nickell said, noting 70% of the U.S. lead supply came directly from the area.

Several old Lead Belt towns, including Flat River, became part of what is now known as Park Hills in 1994, home today to Mineral Area College.

The production levels of the area -- fueled by the need for lead necessitated by WWI -- are impressive to read.

"Lead mining was important to the region as far back as 1720," he said, adding in 1869, Missouri's lead belt produced 261 tons of this heavy metal, soft and malleable and easily extracted from its ores. By 1876, the production level increased to 2,436 tons and the population of Bonne Terre -- French for "good earth" -- boomed to 4,000.