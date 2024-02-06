Missouri bicentennial: Kindergarten's 'mother,' Susan Blow

This is the ninth in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

The likeness of Susan E. Blow (1843-1916), sometimes called the "Mother of the Public Kindergarten Movement," is on one of the panels of famous Missourians found today at the Cape Girardeau waterfront.

A native Missourian, Blow was born to a wealthy family whose Mississippi riverfront home burned to the ground in St. Louis' great fire of 1849.

Not long after, a deadly cholera epidemic swept through the city, killing an estimated 7,000 people.

Many of the survivors of the twin calamities of fire and deadly illness resettled away from downtown to outlying areas.

The Blow family moved to Carondelet, a French settlement 5 miles downriver.

Blow's father, Henry Taylor Blow, made a fortune in the lead industry and wanted his daughter to have every chance to succeed in society.

It was a time in which school opportunities were not usually offered to girls and many children spent their days working on farms or in factories.

In a letter dated 1857, the elder Blow wrote, "Sue must have the best advantage in education."

Blow had governesses at home and attended private schools in New Orleans and New York City.

At age 18, Blow's schooling was cut short by the Civil War.

Returning to the Show Me State, Blow studied on her own using her father's extensive library.

In 1869, as a young woman in her middle 20s, Blow served as her father's secretary after his appointment as U.S. ambassador to Brazil.

Later, Blow traveled to Germany and had an experience there that gave the Missourian her life's work.

She observed German classrooms that were inspired by the work of Friedrich Froebel, whose early education efforts involved the youngest of children learning important language, math and science skills by playing with objects such as balls and blocks.

The Germans called it "kindergarten," literally a "garden for children."

"(Blow) believed we should start teaching (American) kids as soon as they became able to communicate," historian Nickell said.

Kindergarten to the U.S.

Returning to the United States, Blow opened the first U.S. public kindergarten at the Des Peres School in Carondelet.