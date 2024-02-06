Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell reflects on Trail of Tears

This is the third of a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America’s 24th state in 1821.

Frank Nickell pulls no punches when it comes to U.S. President Andrew Jackson’s attitude toward Native Americans — a view brought into sharp relief by congressional legislation approved during his tenure and signed by America’s seventh president: the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

“(Jackson) had no respect for Native Americans. In fact, had contempt for them and believed the more killed the better,” Nickell said.

The infamous trail

Indigenous people who had once inhabited land in Missouri were forced to leave by the Act and resettle in Indian territory, what is now present-day Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas, in the forced evacuation known as the Trail of Tears.

“One of the routes traversed the southern part of Missouri, where many lives were lost crossing the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau County during the harsh winters of 1838 and 1839 (with) an estimated 4,000 Cherokees perishing,” reported the State Historical Society of Missouri in its bicentennial timeline found at www.missouri2021.org.

“No (president) was more severe to Native Americans than Jackson,” said Nickell, agreeing with the society’s death toll data.

“One-fourth of 16,000 evacuated Cherokees died, many from dysentery,” added Nickell, who taught 43 years at Southeast and was the former director of the university’s Center for Regional History.