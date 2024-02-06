Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at eminent Missourians

This is the first of a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America’s 24th state in 1821.

Frank Nickell was asked by the Southeast Missourian to identify a few notable citizens of the state since Missouri attained statehood two centuries ago.

Four names came immediately to mind for the venerable historian, who taught history for 43 years at Southeast Missouri State University.

Thomas Hart Benton (1782-1858)

“I wish we had Benton in our politics now,” said Nickell, adding the North Carolina native was one of Missouri’s inaugural U.S. senators, taking office in 1821, and quickly became an architect and champion of the nation’s westward expansion — otherwise known as “Manifest Destiny.”

Nickell said in his opinion, Benton was part of a pantheon of great senators, including him with Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster, while never attaining their same fame.

“He was a consummate speechmaker, able to speak with authority on a wide range of topics, including world history,” Nickell said.

“(Benton) was going to write a history of the U.S. Senate, where he had served three decades, but tragedy struck,” the historian said, noting a house fire burned all the material Benton had gathered for a forthcoming book.

“(Benton) wrote the book, ‘Thirty Years’ View,’ from memory,” said Nickell, noting the politician’s great-nephew, Thomas Hart Benton, shared his famous ancestor’s name but the younger Benton shunned politics and became a renowned 20th century painter whose work hangs today in the Missouri Capitol building in Jefferson City.

Benton, Missouri, the county seat of Scott County, is named for the pioneering politician.

Mark Twain (1835-1910)

Nickell notes Hannibal, Missouri-native Twain, born Samuel Clemens, wrote what some writers call the greatest American novel, “Huckleberry Finn.”

Twain earned worldwide fame and was, in Nickell’s view, unusual.