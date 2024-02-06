Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at eminent Missourians

This is the first of a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America’s 24th state in 1821.
Frank Nickell was asked by the Southeast Missourian to identify a few notable citizens of the state since Missouri attained statehood two centuries ago.
Four names came immediately to mind for the venerable historian, who taught history for 43 years at Southeast Missouri State University.
“I wish we had Benton in our politics now,” said Nickell, adding the North Carolina native was one of Missouri’s inaugural U.S. senators, taking office in 1821, and quickly became an architect and champion of the nation’s westward expansion — otherwise known as “Manifest Destiny.”
Nickell said in his opinion, Benton was part of a pantheon of great senators, including him with Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster, while never attaining their same fame.
“He was a consummate speechmaker, able to speak with authority on a wide range of topics, including world history,” Nickell said.
“(Benton) was going to write a history of the U.S. Senate, where he had served three decades, but tragedy struck,” the historian said, noting a house fire burned all the material Benton had gathered for a forthcoming book.
“(Benton) wrote the book, ‘Thirty Years’ View,’ from memory,” said Nickell, noting the politician’s great-nephew, Thomas Hart Benton, shared his famous ancestor’s name but the younger Benton shunned politics and became a renowned 20th century painter whose work hangs today in the Missouri Capitol building in Jefferson City.
Benton, Missouri, the county seat of Scott County, is named for the pioneering politician.
Nickell notes Hannibal, Missouri-native Twain, born Samuel Clemens, wrote what some writers call the greatest American novel, “Huckleberry Finn.”
Twain earned worldwide fame and was, in Nickell’s view, unusual.
“He wrote something in ‘Finn’ that I really remember,” Nickell said, recalling a memorable line from the 1884 novel:
“Bees won’t sting idiots, but I didn’t believe that, because I tried them lots of times myself and they wouldn’t sting me,” said the character of Jim, who joined Finn in the fictional tale on a raft journey down the Mississippi River.
“(Twain) traveled down the Mississippi a number of times and visited Cape Girardeau on several occasions,” Nickell said.
“(Truman) was the product of the Kansas City political machine but was nonetheless a model of honesty and integrity,” said Nickell, noting America’s 33rd president ascended to high office despite humble origins and lack of formal education.
“He is being re-evaluated today as one of our greatest presidents,” Nickell said, adding his view the plainspoken former haberdasher is in “the top 10 of presidents and moving toward No. 5.”
Perhaps most noteworthy about Missouri’s only Oval Office occupant, said Nickell, is something quite important.
“(Truman) was willing to make decisions, hard decisions, an ordinary citizen who rose to high office,” he said, recalling Truman and his wife, Bess, loaded their own luggage in a car and drove themselves home to Independence, Missouri, after leaving the White House in 1953.
“We’ll never see that again,” Nickell said.
Symington, a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Senate, “almost became president,” said Nickell, noting the Democrat enjoyed great support in Southeast Missouri and in St. Louis.
“In the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, Southeast Missouri and St. Louis dominated Missouri politics,” acknowledging politics have changed a lot since those days.
Symington, Nickell reminded, was the very first secretary of the Air Force.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.