All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 24, 2021

Missouri bicentennial: 'Frisco' railroad and its Chaffee connection

This is the 11th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An aerial view of the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway railroad yards and round house in 1939 in Chaffee, Missouri.
An aerial view of the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway railroad yards and round house in 1939 in Chaffee, Missouri.G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archives

This is the 11th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

The St. Louis-San Francisco Railway, commonly known as the "Frisco," operated from 1876 to 1980 when it was purchased and absorbed into what is now the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway.

Southeast Missouri was well-represented along the Frisco line.

"If you watch trains going through downtown Cape Girardeau, you're seeing the BNSF," Nickell said.

It is Chaffee, 12 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau along Highway 77, that arguably has the greatest claim locally to the Frisco.

"Chaffee was built for that railroad," said Ronnie Eichhorn, president of the Chaffee Historical Society, noting the Frisco needed a switching station and maintenance facilities between St. Louis -- where the old Frisco was born -- and Memphis, Tennessee.

"They switched crews at Chaffee," noted Nickell, adding, "there were people in the Scott County town who lived their whole lives as Frisco Railroad employees."

Echoing Eichhorn, the historian agreed it is impossible to overestimate the importance of the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway to Chaffee.

"Before the (Frisco) roundhouse and repair sheds were built, the land was all fields," Nickell said.

"(Chaffee) was made by the railroad, was nurtured by the railroad and owed its life to the railroad," he added.

Chaffee's name

Both Eichhorn and Nickell agree there is less than complete unanimity on where the 1.85-square-mile city with an estimated 2,900 residents got its name.

On June 20, 1905, John Witt, a Sikeston, Missouri, farmer, sold 1,800 acres to the Chaffee Real Estate Co. of St. Louis.

"Our city is platted with some of the names of the officers of that company," Eichhorn said, specifically pointing out Yoakum Street and Black Avenue in Chaffee.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Another school of thought attributes the city's appellation to a military figure.

"The city may have been named for Adna Chaffee," said Eichhorn, referring to a distinguished U.S. Army lieutenant general (1842-1914) who served in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and the Boxer Rebellion in China.

Background

According to the State Historical Society of Missouri, the Frisco began as a branch of the Pacific Railroad and laid about 5,000 miles of track, mostly in Missouri and Oklahoma.

In the 20th century, missouri2021.org reports, a second main line was developed from Kansas City, Missouri, to Memphis, later to Birmingham, Alabama, and ultimately to the Gulf of Mexico.

St. Louis served as Frisco's business headquarters while Springfield, Missouri, became the railroad's operational hub.

"A museum in Springfield has pictures of every locomotive Frisco ever had and almost all the boxcars," Nickell said, noting the Frisco's operators seemed to have a penchant for fun.

"Quite whimsically, the Frisco would name locomotives for horses which won the Kentucky Derby," he added, noting Derby winner Citation was one such three-year old thoroughbred so honored by the railroad. Citation would go on to win the 1948 Triple Crown of horse racing and was the first horse to earn a million dollars in competition.

Influence of the Frisco

In Shrewsbury, Missouri, near St. Louis, a Frisco railway crossing and trestle along Route 66, the so-called "Mother Road," sports a sign reading "Ship it on the Frisco," readable to all traveling westward along the legendary highway.

Veryl Riddle, a graduate of Campbell High School in Dunklin County, later a distinguished attorney with the Bryan Cave law firm in St. Louis, also played a role in the railroad's 104-year history.

As a young man, Riddle (1921-2011) had been a passenger on the Frisco and the railroad's path influenced the lawyer's early mapping of some aviation routes, Nickell suggested.

The Frisco had stopped carrying passengers by the end of 1970, concentrating on revenue freight until its eventual absorption by Burlington Northern 10 years later.

"Chaffee is a very significant stop along the Frisco; that's its history," concluded Nickell.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy