Missouri bicentennial: 'Frisco' railroad and its Chaffee connection

This is the 11th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

The St. Louis-San Francisco Railway, commonly known as the "Frisco," operated from 1876 to 1980 when it was purchased and absorbed into what is now the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway.

Southeast Missouri was well-represented along the Frisco line.

"If you watch trains going through downtown Cape Girardeau, you're seeing the BNSF," Nickell said.

It is Chaffee, 12 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau along Highway 77, that arguably has the greatest claim locally to the Frisco.

"Chaffee was built for that railroad," said Ronnie Eichhorn, president of the Chaffee Historical Society, noting the Frisco needed a switching station and maintenance facilities between St. Louis -- where the old Frisco was born -- and Memphis, Tennessee.

"They switched crews at Chaffee," noted Nickell, adding, "there were people in the Scott County town who lived their whole lives as Frisco Railroad employees."

Echoing Eichhorn, the historian agreed it is impossible to overestimate the importance of the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway to Chaffee.

"Before the (Frisco) roundhouse and repair sheds were built, the land was all fields," Nickell said.

"(Chaffee) was made by the railroad, was nurtured by the railroad and owed its life to the railroad," he added.

Chaffee's name

Both Eichhorn and Nickell agree there is less than complete unanimity on where the 1.85-square-mile city with an estimated 2,900 residents got its name.

On June 20, 1905, John Witt, a Sikeston, Missouri, farmer, sold 1,800 acres to the Chaffee Real Estate Co. of St. Louis.

"Our city is platted with some of the names of the officers of that company," Eichhorn said, specifically pointing out Yoakum Street and Black Avenue in Chaffee.