Missouri bicentennial coordinator visits in preparation for 2021

In 2021, Missouri will celebrate its 200th anniversary of statehood, and the Missouri Historical Society wants local help to mark the occasion.

Michael Sweeney, Missouri bicentennial coordinator, is on a statewide tour, and as of Monday, he was 95 counties in, he said.

"I travel around the state, not just to raise awareness, but to build a network," Sweeney told Cape Girardeau County Commissioners and the Jackson Board of Aldermen at individual meetings Monday.

Sweeney said focus groups told the Missouri Historical Society early on local people did not want a state group coming in, telling them how to organize celebrations.

So, he said, instead, "We're going to help you make the event happen."

The end goal, Sweeney said, isn't just to celebrate the bicentennial, but to help us all have a better understanding of our neighbors.

So-called "statewide" celebrations often leave out everything that doesn't happen along the Interstate 70 corridor, Sweeney said -- cities outside St. Louis, Kansas City and occasionally Columbia are often neglected.

So for the bicentennial, several statewide projects are planned to truly bring everyone in the state to the table, he said.

My Missouri 2021 photograph project will invite photographers, professional or amateur, to capture "distinctiveness of place" across Missouri, Sweeney said.

Selected photographs will be toured across the state, he said, and included in online exhibits.

A bicentennial quilt is planned, as well, with materials and assembly donated by Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton, Missouri.

Each county and the independent city of St. Louis will contribute a block, Sweeney said, and the quilt will also be toured around the state, likely to coincide with local quilt shows.

A partner in the project, the Missouri Humanities Council, is sponsoring a penny drive in Missouri public schools. Funds raised will go toward conserving founding state documents.