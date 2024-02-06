Missouri bicentennial: Cape Girardeau's central role in the state flag

This is the 14th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

Marie Watkins Oliver of Cape Girardeau was a determined and indefatigable woman, who, after becoming a regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the early 20th century, made it a mission to ensure Missouri had a state flag.

Missouri came into the Union as America's 24th state in 1821, "with a coat of arms and a shield with two grizzly bears on it, but no flag," Nickell said.

Not every state originally had a flag.

Many of them, the venerable historian informed, did not.

"The great wave for the adoption of flags for individual states happened between 1907 and 1920," Nickell said, suggesting Oliver deserves at least part of the credit.

Germination of an idea

Oliver had relatives serving in the State House and Senate in Jefferson City during the early 1900s.

Following her elevation to DAR regent, she traveled to the organization's Washington, D.C. headquarters in 1908 and witnessed a display showing the states that had created state banners.

Missouri had been a state for nearly a century by the time Oliver traveled to the nation's capital and the trip became a transformative moment for the Cape Girardeau native.

Getting to work

Oliver, as head of a DAR committee looking into a state flag, hired art instructor Mary Kochitzky from the Southeast Missouri State Normal School (later Southeast Missouri State University) and together they sketched out a design and presented it to the Missouri Senate in March 1909.

There was great difficulty getting the Oliver design approved.

A competing flag idea, by Dr. N.R. Holcomb, was introduced as well.