This is the 15th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

U.S. President William Howard Taft was the first Oval Office occupant ever to visit Cape Girardeau.

The date was Tuesday, October 26, 1909.

"(Taft) was here for about an hour, arriving just after 6 a.m., and it was a very big deal for a city that had, at the time, less than 5,000 residents," said Nickell, who added that an estimated 25,000 people came to see America's 27th president at the Cape Girardeau waterfront.

Big Ed Regenhardt

Much of the credit for getting Taft's steamboat to stop in Cape Girardeau goes to a personal friend of the president, Edward "Big Ed" Regenhardt (1867-1926).

Regenhardt was a Cape Girardeau construction contractor and quarry owner whom Nickell said was instrumental in the building of the current Academic Hall at Southeast.

"Taft was a big man, in excess of 300 pounds, and he used to say Regenhardt was bigger than him," Nickell said.

Regenhardt was apparently taller than Taft, for sure, standing 6-foot-5, and had written to Taft — who had been inaugurated earlier in the year — and invited him to stop.

A landmark day

In the days before television and before movie newsreels were shown in theaters, the brief visit of a president "was a very big deal," Nickell said.

School kids were given the day off to ensure they could attend.

"Theodore Roosevelt (Taft's predecessor) had once come past Cape Girardeau on the river at night on his way to Cairo, Illinois, but didn't stop," Nickell said.

Since Taft, four other presidents have visited Cape Girardeau, either while in the White House or during a campaign: Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and, most recently, Donald Trump.

Reason for the trip

Taft's journey from St. Louis to New Orleans — with a first stop in Cape Girardeau — was sponsored by the Lakes-to-Gulf Deep Waterway Association.

"The association wanted a 9-foot navigation channel on the Mississippi River because steamboats were getting bigger and heavier and some of them were dragging the bottom of the riverbed," said Nickell, noting there were sometimes accidents and disasters along the Mississippi as a result.

Taft agreed to make a speech in New Orleans as Congress was being lobbied to appropriate funds to deepen the navigable river channel.