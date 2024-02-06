Missouri bicentennial: A suffragette from Southeast Missouri

This is the eighth in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

Historian Nickell believes the work of writer and activist Alice Curtice Moyer Wing (1866-1937), who lived the final 20 years of her life in Southeast Missouri, is one of the great untold stories of women's suffrage -- the movement leading to the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, securing for American women the right to vote in 1920.

Wing, who was born in Du Quoin, Illinois, just after the Civil War, was especially known for a 1917-1918 campaign for women's suffrage atop her beloved horse, Labelle.

"She would ride 200 miles at a stretch across the Missouri Ozarks, camping along the road and sleeping outside," said Nickell, adding Wing's consistent message was for equal pay for women, safety in the workplace and legally established rights for women and children.

Among her non-voting rights efforts were a push to enforce laws limiting the maximum working hours for women in a St. Louis sanitorium and the eradication of child labor.

The move to Southeast Missouri

Wing, who led the St. Louis Equal Suffrage League, moved with her husband to a farm near Burbank, Missouri, in rural Wayne County, in 1916 after a pointedly poisonous remark made to her while in St. Louis.

According to an interpretative panel about Wing's life, found in the Greenville Recreation Area at Wappapello Lake, the reformer was accosted following one of her suffrage speeches.

"(Wing) was choked by a man who threatened her life if she persisted in speaking for equal suffrage," the panel reads.

Her horse

Wing wrote of her travels aboard her trusty mount, LaBelle, in a series of often humorous articles in the St. Louis Post Dispatch Sunday magazine.

"That horse became as famous as (Wing) was," Nickell said.

In one of her very first articles, Wing explained her fight for obtaining the vote for women was noble work that one day would be regarded as righteous.