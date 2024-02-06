Missouri begins to plan 2021 bicentennial celebration

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Not-for-profit organizations and state bodies are already planning a celebration of 200 years of Missouri history and culture when the state reaches its bicentennial in 2021.

Michael Sweeney of the State Historical Society of Missouri is leading the planning for the bicentennial. He told the Columbia Missourian the celebrations won't just look to the past but will also consider the future of Missouri.

"As much as we are a history-based organization, in many ways, this is not about history," Sweeney said. "It's about Missouri's third century, and why this is a place you want to call home."

Missouri became the 24th state Aug. 10, 1821.

Residents can get involved in a variety of community engagement projects to mark the state's 200-year anniversary.